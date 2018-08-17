VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C – The province has announced that they will match donations made to the Red Cross to help those affected by wildfires.

According to a press release from Emergency Management B.C, the province has pledged up to $20 million until October 12th. This comes after the Red Cross issued an appeal for donations to help people impacted by the blazes in B.C.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency on August 15th to “support the provincewide response to the ongoing wildfire situation.”

According to the release, the state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days once issued, and may be “extended or rescinded as necessary.”

Canadians wishing to make a financial donations can do so by calling 1-800-418-1111, contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office or online: www.redcross.ca