A heavy helicopter dumps water on the Gold Valley Main fire in Zeballos on Friday, August 17th, 2018. Photo sourced from Ernest Smith.

ZEBALLOS, B.C- Firefighting efforts in Zeballos are continuing this evening.

According to the most recent information from the Zeballos Emergency Program, the Gold Valley Main fire remains out of control. A five member Structure Protection Unit with one specialist is heading to the area from Comox, to join the five member crew already onsite.

Heavy helicopter support was anticipated in the afternoon, and videos posted to social media have shown the helicopter dumping water.

The fire close to the village has burned up to the top of the mountain, and has grown to 90 hectares in size, according to the provincial wildfire service.

“We appreciate the resources being brought to bear on our situation,” stated the program’s Facebook page.

“Your Zeballos Volunteer Fire Department has gone above and beyond, not only fighting the fire, but providing expert local knowledge to the fire crews and coordinating as required.”

Intermittent delays along the Forest Service Road into Zeballos are being reported by the BC Wildfire Service at the 13 kilometre fire zone. Those delays are around 30 to 40 minutes in length, in order to allow fire crews to work along the road.

Flaggers are in place, and a pilot car is being used to lead vehicles through the affected section of road. It is not known how long that situation will last.

“We continue to urge residents in the Evacuation Alert Zone to make preparations in the event an “Evacuation Order” is issued,” stated the page.

“Thank you for your calm compliance.”

An evacuation alert remains in place for the east side of the village, and a meeting is being held tonight to give residents more information.

IMAGE CAPTION: A heavy helicopter dumps water on the Gold Valley Main fire in Zeballos on Friday, August 17th, 2018. Photo sourced from Ernest Smith.