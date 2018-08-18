Fires in Zeballos
ZEBALLOS, B.C – Two fires continue to burn out of control near Zeballos, one very close to homes in the village.
2Day FM was on scene in the village last night, as a helicopter bucketed water back and forth from the harbour to the flames.
All photos by Cole Kelly/2Day FM
Residents of Zeballos wait for the community dinner to begin.
A helicopter buckets water over the fire near the village of Zeballos.
Smoke fills the streets of Zeballos.
Smoke over the mountains on the logging road into the village.
Fire smouldering on the mountain behind the village.
Smoke visible from the beginning of the logging road to Zeballos.
View from the road in Zeballos.
Residents of the town meet for a community dinner.
Red sky over the village.