Smoke over the town of Zeballos. Photo by Cole Kelly/2Day FM

ZEBALLOS, B.C – The village of Zeballos issued a document outlining what residents should expect in the case of an evacuation.

According to a representative of the village’s emergency operations, the release was only sent out to prepare residents.

“This is more of a public service notice announcement so that people aren’t surprised by what happens if in fact an order happens. It’s not meant to convey that we are moving forward on that action.”

Crews continue working to contain the two fires in the area.

According to Coastal Fire Service, the Gold River Main fire is currently burning at 90 hectares in size, and is 0% contained. The steep slope and close proximity to structures makes the fire “very difficult” to control.

The second blaze, called Pinder Creek fire, is 200 hectares in size and 10% contained. CFS said the fire is close to the only road to the village, which they are working to keep open. Temporary road closures are in effect throughout the day.