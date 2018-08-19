Smoke fills a Zeballos street around 7:00 p.m. on August 17th, 2018. Photo by Cole Kelly/2Day FM/Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- Smoky skies will be sticking around for the next few days.

According to Environment Canada, local smoke levels will vary depending on wind direction and fire characteristics, but improvement is not expected until the weather changes significantly across the province.

“During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour,” states the advisory.

“Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health. People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.”

Anyone with breathing difficulties is advised to stay inside.

“Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help,” stated the advisory.

“If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.”

The following communities are covered by the advisory.

Campbell River

Comox Valley

Duncan

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Nanaimo/Parksville

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

The north end of Vancouver Island is covered by the advisory as well.