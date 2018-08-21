A home on Joanne Drive suffered significant damage from a fire on Sunday. Facebook photo

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – A GoFundMe page has been launched for a Campbell River family devastated by a house fire.

The page is raising funds to help Hendrick and Catherine Horsthuis, whose two-storey home on Joanne Drive was destroyed by fire on Sunday.

“As many are already aware, along with their home and car, their family lost everything in the devastating fire on Joanne Drive yesterday,” the GoFundMe page notes. “We are grateful everyone is safe and unharmed!”

“Understandably, they are overwhelmed and aren’t sure where to start. We are hoping to help with the unexpected costs ie: food, clothing, basic amenities etc as they process this devastating loss.”

Members of both Campbell River’s fire halls – the downtown and Willow Point stations – were dispatched to the scene.

All told, 13 firefighters battled the blaze, with an additional five members on standby.

They knocked the fire down in about a half an hour but the home suffered significant damage.

In the first 14 hours, the GoFundMe page raised $2,540, more than half of the $5,000 goal.

Hendrick is the former principal of Penfield Elementary School, and Campbell River School District staff are hoping to collect as many gift cards as possible as a foundational stepping stone.

Anyone who may be willing to purchase or donate, can contact Sherilynn Miller or Erin Macdonald directly via messenger or email: sherilynnmiller83@gmail.com or erin.macdonald.1984@gmail.com.

Donations are also being accepted at the 99.7 2Day FM office, 470 13th Ave. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.