It was a flat day on the TSX, despite gains in the energy and materials sectors.

After earlier gains, Canada’s stock exchange slipped 34 points, even with seven of the index’s 11 major sectors finishing in the green.

In New York, the Dow moved up 63 points on hopes of a positive outcome from a U.S./China trade meeting.

Another good day on Wall Street marks the longest bull market for the U.S. stock market since World War II.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rose 38 points.

Oil jumped 89 cents to $67.32 a barrel on concerns over tighter global supplies, while gold sprung up $6.30 to $1,194 an ounce.

The loonie crept up 6/100ths of a cent to $0.7669 US.

With recreational marijuana legalization set for Oct. 17, investors flocked to Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth today, on news of the Ontario Cannabis Store partnering with 26 licensed producers.

Aurora stocks were the most actively traded on Canada’s stock exchange, followed by Canopy Growth. Aurora’s stock price rose more than seven percent to $8.16 a share while Canopy moved up 2.5 percent in value, to $50.26 a share.