Smoky skies are seen in the Comox Valley on August 20th, 2018. Photo by James Wood/98.9 The Goat/Vista Radio

STORY BY TROY LANDREVILLE, MYCOMOXVALLEYNOW.COM

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Wildfire smoke plaguing the West Coast should begin to clear today.

According to Environment Canada, a “big change” in the weather is expected, with an approaching trough of low pressure shifting wind patterns to the west.

“Coastal communities will see a gradual improvement in air quality as Pacific air moves onshore,” read a notice from the agency.

“While the trough will deliver enhanced mixing of the atmosphere and even a chance of showers, the forecast rainfall amounts will do little to abate the current wildfires. Communities downwind of wildfires will continue to experience high concentrations of fine particulate matter and poor air quality for the foreseeable future.”

Due to the current level of smoke in the air, Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement at 11:15 a.m. this morning for the following areas.

Campbell River

Comox Valley

Duncan

East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay

Nanaimo/Parksville

Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove

Sunshine Coast – Saltery Bay to Powell River

The north end of Vancouver Island is covered by the advisory as well.

Residents are being warned of adverse weather conditions and to take necessary safety precautions.