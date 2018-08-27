A supplied photo of the metal can.

VANCOUVER, B.C- A can defect is causing a recall of Bowen Island beer.

According to a notice issued by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch and Northam Beverages, who manufactures the drink, two types of beer are covered by the recall.

The affected products are:

* Bowen Island – Artisan IPA, Lot numbers L18207, L18187, L18215

* Bowen Island – West Coast Lager, Lot number L18207

“The rims on some cans are not seamed properly, and may have sharp metal sticking out from the rim,” stated the recall notice.

“The products are sold in packs of six cans. The lot number is printed on the bottom of each can.”

All private retailers, BC Liquor Stores, and hospitality customers are being instructed to pull the product from their shelves.

Customers can return the recalled products from the store they purchased them from to receive a full refund.