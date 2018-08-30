It may not be another record setting day on Wall Street as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are pointing to a soft opening. Dow futures are also down 60 points.

Here in Canada the TSX finished yesterday with a gain of 35 points to 16,390.

TD Bank has reported its quarterly earnings this morning. The bank posted earnings of $.03 more than forecast but that may not trickle down to shareholders as there has been announcement whether the bank will increase dividends.

The Canadian dollar is flat ahead of GDP numbers from Stats Canada on the 2nd quarter trading at $0.7739 cents U.S. Oil is up to $69.93 a barrel. Gold is making some gains this morning recovering some earlier losses and now sitting at $1,210 an ounce.

Coming up today we’ll see earnings reports from retailers including Dollar Tree and Abercrombie and Fitch.