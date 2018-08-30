ZEBALLOS, B.C – Crews in Zeballos continue to fight flames as the village extends their local state of emergency further into next month.

According to an update from the Zeballos Emergency Program Center, the state of local emergency will continue until September 6th of this year, and will be re-evaluated weekly.

At the south flank of the blaze, a trail was cut from the power lines into the tree line to “assess the terrain for possible fire crew accessibility.” BCWS used water lines to hose the fire that “crept down the mountainside” at the top of Pandora.

The fire remains at approximately 168 hectares, it continues to be monitored by the B.C Wildfire Service, Port McNeill Fire Department and the Comox Structural Protection personnel.