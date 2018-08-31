HORNBY ISLAND, B.C- A destructive fire on Hornby Island is not believed to have been an accident.

According to a news release issued by the Comox Valley RCMP detachment, investigators who were looking in to the fire have confirmed that the blaze was suspicious in nature. Officers have also identified a person of interest in connection to the fire.

Police now wish to speak with any additional witnesses who have information about the fire.

“If you have not spoken with the police and you saw anything suspicious before, during, or after the fire, please call us.” said Constable Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the detachment.

Anyone with information about this fire can call the Comox Valley RCMP detachment at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file number 2018-12075.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.

The fire took place last Sunday, and heavily damaged a large portion of the school. Students on the island will now be starting their school year at Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre, while planning is ongoing for a long-term solution.