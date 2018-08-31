COURTENAY, B.C- Police are still looking into how a Comox Valley man went missing this month.

The man was 22 year old Ezra Bukach, an employee of JMR Landscaping in Courtenay.

According to Leah Bood, the aunt to Ezra’s girlfriend, he showed up to work in the morning around 7:30 a.m. on August 9th, taking a work truck out to a work site in Royston.

He never showed up to the work site that day, and there was no contact with him after 7:33 a.m., which was the time of the last text message he sent that day.

On the morning of August 11th, Bukach’s girlfriend said he had been in contact with police, with police later confirming.

However, details of what happened to the man have not been released by police.

According to Constable Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the Comox Valley RCMP, the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation, and further details on those circumstances couldn’t be released.

“At this time, I’m not going to expand on it,” said Terragni.

“It’s still under investigation right now, and there is nothing more that I can release.”

Terragni did not confirm whether Bukach’s disappearance was linked to a notice issued by the detachment about a suspicious man on 29th Street in Courtenay waving at cars the same morning, between 6:30 a.m and 8:00 a.m.

He had been wearing khaki pants, and a long sleeve grey shirt.

At the time of the notice being issued, Terragni said it was a small piece of a larger investigation, and further details could not be released.

The police are asking for anyone who was in the area while the man was there to get in touch with them.

There has been online speculation about the two files being linked.

“I’m not going to link the two of them (the files),” said Terragni.

“What I want the public to focus on is whether or not they saw someone on 29th Street that day, waving down vehicles.”

She indicated there is no threat to the public.

“If we come across an investigation or information that we feel needs to be released to the public, just to protect their safety, then we will certainly release that,” said Terragni.