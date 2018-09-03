ZEBALLOS, B.C – A little bit of rain over the weekend put a damper on a fire burning near the village of Zeballos.

According to an update from the Zeballos Emergency Program Center, the village received 11 millimetres of rain on Sunday night, which “calmed down” the fire a bit.

The fire, called the Gold Valley Main fire, is still burning at 168 hectares in size. Structural protections units and firefighters are helping fight the blaze.

Lynn Wheeler, information officer from the B.C Wildfire Service, said there were “no serious concerns” about the fire spreading into the community.

The EPC said the Port McNeill Fire Department was released from duty in the Village and returned home. Comox SPU may be released Tuesday or Wednesday. Two medic personnel will remain in town. BCWS, the Village, and the Province will be looking into a slope stability assessment.

BCWS crews will continue to monitor the hot spots located behind the properties at the top of Pandora Crescent and North Maquinna and extinguish as required. The existing sprinkler systems on structures will continue to be maintained and expanded as required.