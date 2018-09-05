COURTENAY, B.C- Andrew Scheer will be paying a visit to the Comox Valley this week.

The federal Conservative leader will be coming on Thursday evening, according to an event notice being circulated by Byron Horner, the party’s candidate for the Courtenay-Alberni riding.

Scheer’s event will be held at the Native Son’s Hall in downtown Courtenay, and is co-hosted by the Comox Valley Conservative Associations of Courtenay-Alberni and Powell River.

Guests will need to pre-register, and check in with identification at the registration desk by 6:45 p.m.

Questions about this event can be sent to info@courtenayalberni.org for Courtenay—Alberni members, according to the event notice.

The event will run from 7:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.