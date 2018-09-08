ZEBALLOS, B.C – Potential mudslides have prompted an evacuation order for the village of Zeballos.

According to a release from the village, there is “immediate danger” to life safety from potential “debris falls or mudslides”.

The order, effective as of 8:00 am this morning, is for all houses north of the Sugarloaf Bridge, houses on the east side of Maquinna Avenue North of Pandora Crescent, homes on Pandora Crescent that are east of Maquinna Avenue and houses 402-B, 404, and 406 on the east side of Ferris Road.

The evacuation comes in the wake of the Gold Valley Main fire, which has been burning just behind the village since last month, appeared to have calmed due to wet weather.

The order said residents in those areas must leave immediately, close all windows and doors, shut off gas and electric appliances other than fridges and freezer, and close gates. Effected people should only take critical items and must register at the village office at 157 Maquinna Avenue.

Anyone needing transportation assistance from the area please should call 250-761-4229