PORT HARDY, B.C. – Next month, the District of Port Hardy will welcome delegates from its Japanese twin city, Numata-cho.

The special guests will include nine female students, ages 13-14, and four adults. The visit dates have been scheduled as October 23rd to 28th.

The Port Hardy Twinning Society is organizing a daily itinerary.

Residents interested in hosting delegates during their stay can call (250) 949-2315 or email Pat Corbett-Labatt at pcorbett-labatt@porthardy.ca.