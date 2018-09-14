PORT HARDY, B.C. – The Terry Fox Run will not happen this year in Port Hardy.

A call was put out months ago, asking for a volunteer coordinator to help run the event. Unfortunately, that call was never answered.

Because of this, there will be no run in Port Hardy for the first since 1985.

On northern Vancouver Island, the only run in the region will take place in Woss. This will be the first time in almost a decade that the run takes place in the community.

Campbell River will host a Terry Fox, as will the Comox Valley further down island.

The run will take place in various communities across Canada this Sunday, honouring the legacy of Terry Fox and helping raise funds for cancer research through the Terry Fox Foundation.

More details can be found at www.terryfox.org.