Story by James Wood, Vista Radio

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The slate is set for the municipal elections across Vancouver Island this year.

The following candidates are seeking office in communities across Northern Vancouver Island.

Campbell River

Mayoral Candidates

-Andy Adams, with expense limit of $25,293.90.

Council Candidates

-Michele Babchuk, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Allan Buxton, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Kermit Dahl, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Colleen Evans, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Daniel Franklin, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Ron Kerr, expense limit of $12,735.44

-Marlene Wright, expense limit of $12,735.44

Campbell River School Board Candidates

– Trustee Election Area 1: Kat Eddy, Ted Foster, Richard Franklin, John Kerr, Joyce McMann, Peter G. Sutherland. Expense limit of $14,393.88.

– Trustee Election Area 3: Susan Wilson, expense limit of $5,000.

Strathcona Regional District

Election Area A: Gerald Whalley, expense limit of $5,000

Election Area B: Noba Anderson, George Sirk, expense limit of $5,000

Election Area C: Jim Abram, expense limit of $5,000

Election Area D: Brenda Leigh, expense limit of $5,000

Courtenay

Mayoral Candidates

-Erik Eriksson, expense limit of $21,151.75

-Larry Jangula, expense limit of $21,151.75

-Bob Wells, expense limit of $21,151.75

Council Candidates

-Will Cole-Hamilton, expense limit $10,631.80

-Brennan Day, expense limit $10,631.80

-David Frisch, expense limit $10,631.80

-Tom Grant, expense limit $10,631.80

-Doug Hillian, expense limit $10,631.80

– Kiyoshi Kosky, expense limit $10,631.80

– Penny Marlow, expense limit $10,631.80

– Melanie McCollum, expense limit $10,631.80

– Wendy Morin, expense limit $10,631.80

– Judi Murakami, expense limit $10,631.80

– Murray Presley, expense limit $10,631.80

– Deana Simkin, expense limit $10,631.80

– Manno Theos, expense limit $10,631.80

– Starr Winchester, expense limit $10,631.80

Comox

Mayoral Candidates

– Russ Arnott, expense limit of $14,425.00

– Tom Diamond, expense limit of $14,425.00

Council Candidates

– Alex Bissinger, expense limit of $7,212.50

– Don Davis, expense limit of $7,212.50

– Ken Grant, expense limit of $7,212.50

– Chris Haslett, expense limit of $7,212.50

– Nicole Minions, expense limit of $7,212.50

– Maureen Swift, expense limit of $7,212.50

Cumberland

Mayoral Candidates

– Leslie Baird, expense limit of $10,000

– Eduardo Uranga, expense limit of $10,000

Council Candidates

-Vickey Brown, expense limit of $5,000

– Jesse Ketler, expense limit of $5,000

– Eric Krejci, expense limit of $5,000

– Ian McLean, expense limit of $5,000

– Roger Kishi, expense limit of $5,000

– Gwyn Sproule, expense limit of $5,000

– Sean Sullivan, expense limit of $5,000

Comox Valley Regional District

Election Area A: Daniel Arbour, Jim Elliott, expense limit of $5,000.

Election Area B: Rod Nichol, expense limit of $5,000.

Election Area C: Jay Oddleifson, Edwin Grieve. Expense limit of $5,000.

Comox Valley School District

Trustee Election Area 1: Janice Caton, Kathleen (Kat) Hawksby, expense limit of $11,716.52

Trustee Election Area 2: Randi Baldwin, expense limit of $5,417.00

Trustee Election Area 3: Laurel Rankin, expense limit of $5,000.

Trustee Election Area 4: Sheila McDonnell, $5,000.00

Trustee Election Area 6: Ian Hargreaves, $5,000.00

Port Hardy

Mayoral Candidates

– Hank Bood, expense limit of $10,000

– Dennis Dugas, expense limit of $10,000

Council Candidates

-Pat Corbett-Labatt, expense limit of $5,000.00

-John Tidbury, expense limit of $5,000.00

-Don Kattler, expense limit of $5,000.00

-Rick Marcotte, expense limit of $5,000.00

-Leightan Wishart, expense limit of $5,000.00

Port McNeill

Mayoral Candidates

-Shirley Ackland, expense limit of $10,000.00

-Graham MacDonald, expense limit of $10,000.00

-Gaby Wickstrom, expense limit of $10,000.00

Port Alice

Mayoral Candidate

-Kevin Cameron, expense limit of $10,000

Tahsis

Mayoral Candidates

– David McIntosh, Brenda Overton, expense limit of $10,000

Council Candidates

– Doug Elliott, expense limit of $5,000

– Carol Finnie, expense limit of $5,000

– Sarah Fowler, expense limit of $5,000

– Lynda Llewellyn, expense limit of $5,000

Zeballos

Mayoral Candidate

-Julie Colborne, expense limit of $10,000

Councillor Candidate

-Barb Lewis, expense limit of $5,000

Note: this information is drawn from provincial and local databases, which are subject to change. We will update the list as necessary.