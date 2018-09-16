Story by James Wood, Vista Radio
VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The slate is set for the municipal elections across Vancouver Island this year.
The following candidates are seeking office in communities across Northern Vancouver Island.
Campbell River
Mayoral Candidates
-Andy Adams, with expense limit of $25,293.90.
Council Candidates
-Michele Babchuk, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Allan Buxton, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Kermit Dahl, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Colleen Evans, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Daniel Franklin, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Ron Kerr, expense limit of $12,735.44
-Marlene Wright, expense limit of $12,735.44
Campbell River School Board Candidates
– Trustee Election Area 1: Kat Eddy, Ted Foster, Richard Franklin, John Kerr, Joyce McMann, Peter G. Sutherland. Expense limit of $14,393.88.
– Trustee Election Area 3: Susan Wilson, expense limit of $5,000.
Strathcona Regional District
Election Area A: Gerald Whalley, expense limit of $5,000
Election Area B: Noba Anderson, George Sirk, expense limit of $5,000
Election Area C: Jim Abram, expense limit of $5,000
Election Area D: Brenda Leigh, expense limit of $5,000
Courtenay
Mayoral Candidates
-Erik Eriksson, expense limit of $21,151.75
-Larry Jangula, expense limit of $21,151.75
-Bob Wells, expense limit of $21,151.75
Council Candidates
-Will Cole-Hamilton, expense limit $10,631.80
-Brennan Day, expense limit $10,631.80
-David Frisch, expense limit $10,631.80
-Tom Grant, expense limit $10,631.80
-Doug Hillian, expense limit $10,631.80
– Kiyoshi Kosky, expense limit $10,631.80
– Penny Marlow, expense limit $10,631.80
– Melanie McCollum, expense limit $10,631.80
– Wendy Morin, expense limit $10,631.80
– Judi Murakami, expense limit $10,631.80
– Murray Presley, expense limit $10,631.80
– Deana Simkin, expense limit $10,631.80
– Manno Theos, expense limit $10,631.80
– Starr Winchester, expense limit $10,631.80
Comox
Mayoral Candidates
– Russ Arnott, expense limit of $14,425.00
– Tom Diamond, expense limit of $14,425.00
Council Candidates
– Alex Bissinger, expense limit of $7,212.50
– Don Davis, expense limit of $7,212.50
– Ken Grant, expense limit of $7,212.50
– Chris Haslett, expense limit of $7,212.50
– Nicole Minions, expense limit of $7,212.50
– Maureen Swift, expense limit of $7,212.50
Cumberland
Mayoral Candidates
– Leslie Baird, expense limit of $10,000
– Eduardo Uranga, expense limit of $10,000
Council Candidates
-Vickey Brown, expense limit of $5,000
– Jesse Ketler, expense limit of $5,000
– Eric Krejci, expense limit of $5,000
– Ian McLean, expense limit of $5,000
– Roger Kishi, expense limit of $5,000
– Gwyn Sproule, expense limit of $5,000
– Sean Sullivan, expense limit of $5,000
Comox Valley Regional District
Election Area A: Daniel Arbour, Jim Elliott, expense limit of $5,000.
Election Area B: Rod Nichol, expense limit of $5,000.
Election Area C: Jay Oddleifson, Edwin Grieve. Expense limit of $5,000.
Comox Valley School District
Trustee Election Area 1: Janice Caton, Kathleen (Kat) Hawksby, expense limit of $11,716.52
Trustee Election Area 2: Randi Baldwin, expense limit of $5,417.00
Trustee Election Area 3: Laurel Rankin, expense limit of $5,000.
Trustee Election Area 4: Sheila McDonnell, $5,000.00
Trustee Election Area 6: Ian Hargreaves, $5,000.00
Port Hardy
Mayoral Candidates
– Hank Bood, expense limit of $10,000
– Dennis Dugas, expense limit of $10,000
Council Candidates
-Pat Corbett-Labatt, expense limit of $5,000.00
-John Tidbury, expense limit of $5,000.00
-Don Kattler, expense limit of $5,000.00
-Rick Marcotte, expense limit of $5,000.00
-Leightan Wishart, expense limit of $5,000.00
Port McNeill
Mayoral Candidates
-Shirley Ackland, expense limit of $10,000.00
-Graham MacDonald, expense limit of $10,000.00
-Gaby Wickstrom, expense limit of $10,000.00
Port Alice
Mayoral Candidate
-Kevin Cameron, expense limit of $10,000
Tahsis
Mayoral Candidates
– David McIntosh, Brenda Overton, expense limit of $10,000
Council Candidates
– Doug Elliott, expense limit of $5,000
– Carol Finnie, expense limit of $5,000
– Sarah Fowler, expense limit of $5,000
– Lynda Llewellyn, expense limit of $5,000
Zeballos
Mayoral Candidate
-Julie Colborne, expense limit of $10,000
Councillor Candidate
-Barb Lewis, expense limit of $5,000
Note: this information is drawn from provincial and local databases, which are subject to change. We will update the list as necessary.