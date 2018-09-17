A map of the North Island area from the BC Wildfire Service, sourced on September 17th, 2018.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- The provincial wildfire service is taking a last look before closing the books on the North Island wildfires tomorrow.

According to Donna MacPherson, a fire information officer at the Coastal Fire Centre, the service believes that blazes in the area are still burning, but a scan is being done tomorrow for any residual heat in the area.

She was hoping that a change in numbers could be seen by tomorrow, after results from the scan are analyzed. No active fires are listed on the service’s online map.

“These fires are considered quite quiet,” said MacPherson.

“Once they get down to under control, they have a tendency to drop off our map.”

She hoped the area would be clear, after the scan.

“We hope that what we’re going to find is that the rain has done a really good job, and has cooled this area down sufficiently that we can call some of those fires out,” said MacPherson.