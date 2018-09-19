VICTORIA, B.C- Rain and wind is coming to the West Coast this week.

According to Environment Canada, a pair of disturbances are approaching the province’s south coast, with wind and rain coming to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

“Rain is forecast to develop near midday on Thursday for many locations and increase in intensity that evening,” read a notice from the agency.

“Periods of rain will likely continue through Friday before coming to an end early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Friday morning with additional amounts of 30 to 50 mm possible through Friday night.”

Winds around Vancouver Island and the inner coast will pick up through the afternoon on Thursday.

“Coastal areas will see winds of 40 to 60 km/h at times,” read the notice.

“Given the much drier than normal conditions experienced this summer, some drought-stressed trees could be more susceptible to wind damage at lower speeds.”

If anyone wants to report severe weather, they should send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.