A map of the North Island area from the BC Wildfire Service, sourced on September 17th, 2018.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – The torrential rainfall that fell late Thursday and overnight Friday hasn’t completely quelled wildfires from burning in northern Vancouver Island.

“There are a number (of fires) still burning,” Coastal Fire Centre information officer Natasha Broznitsky said. “Most are under control but certainly there are a large number of fires there. That’s not unusual given the amount of fires that were there and the size that some of them got to (be).”

Broznitsky said “20 to 30” fires are still burning north of Gold River.

The Pinder Creek and Gold Valley Main wildfires near Zeballos are considered to be under control and 100 percent contained.

Meanwhile, the East Redonda Island Fire is being held and it hasn’t grown in the past several days. The fire is burning through 658 hectares in an ecological reserve.

“It was showing quite low fire behaviour but it is still an active fire,” she said.

The fire started Aug. 24. It’s suspected that it may have been human caused, but is still under investigation.

East Redonda Island is located on the west side of Homfray Channel, north of Desolation Sound Marine Park.

Ecological reserves are areas in B.C. selected to preserve representative and special natural ecosystems, plant and animal species, features, and phenomena.