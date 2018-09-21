VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C- A rainfall warning is in effect for a large portion of Vancouver Island.

According to a notice issued by Environment Canada this morning, the warning is in effect for eastern Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

Total rainfall amounts up to 75 millimetres are expected through tonight.

The rain is due to a Pacific low pressure system slowly approaching the island, which will spread occasionally heavy rain throughout the south coast today.

The rain is forecast to ease on Saturday as the low moves inland.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible, with the possibility of washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Near Port Hardy and Powell River, periods of rain are expected to continue throughout the day, heavy at times.

Conditions there are also expected to ease by Saturday.