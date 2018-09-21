WHITEHORSE, YT- A pair of new charges have been laid against the elderly Whitehorse man accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in Port Alice.

According to a release from the Yukon RCMP, the Whitehorse detachment’s General Investigation Section has taken charge of the investigation, which was launched after a Port Alice man was severely injured when a package sent to him earlier in September exploded in his hands.

The blast occurred on September 11th, when Roger Nepper opened a package at his home after picking it up from the post office that day.

He suffered significant injuries, including the amputation of three of his fingers.

Nepper’s wife, Shirley Bowick, suffered burns in the incident. She said nails from the bomb were also lodged into Roger’s stomach.

He was rushed to hospital, but has since been released.

His brother, 73 year old Leon Nepper, was arrested in the Yukon a few days after the incident. Leon is now facing charges for aggravated assault, attempted murder, possession of an explosive device and sending an explosive device with the intent to cause bodily harm.

According to CBC North, he’s also under a court order forbidding him from making any contact with his brother or sister-in-law.

CBC also reported that Leon appeared in Yukon Territorial Court on Friday for a bail hearing, but will be staying in custody until his next appearance on October 5th.