WHITEHORSE, YT- The man accused in the Port Alice bombing earlier this month is dead.

According to a media release from the Yukon Coroner’s Service, the coroner and the Whitehorse RCMP were called to attend the death of a prisoner from the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday.

73 year old Leon Nepper was found in medical distress at the prison on that day, and was taken to the Whitehorse General Hospital. He died around 1:25 p.m.

“An autopsy will take place at Vancouver General Hospital later this week,” read the release.

“Yukon Coroner’s Service, with the assistance of RCMP, continue our investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

Nepper had been facing a pair of new charges after being accused of mailing a bomb to his brother in Port Alice.

According to a release from the Yukon RCMP, the Whitehorse detachment’s General Investigation Section had taken charge of the investigation, which was launched after a Port Alice man was severely injured when a package sent to him earlier in September exploded in his hands.

The blast occurred on September 11th, when Roger Nepper opened a package at his home after picking it up from the post office that day.

He suffered significant injuries, including the amputation of three of his fingers.

Nepper’s wife, Shirley Bowick, suffered burns in the incident. She said nails from the bomb were also lodged into Roger’s stomach.

He was rushed to hospital, but has since been released.

Leon was arrested in the Yukon a few days after the incident, and had been facing charges for aggravated assault, attempted murder, possession of an explosive device and sending an explosive device with the intent to cause bodily harm.

His next court date was on October 5th.

The coroner’s service extended their condolences to the family and friends of Nepper.

Bowick had previously indicated that the bombing was linked to a dispute between relatives.