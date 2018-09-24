A map of the North Island area from the BC Wildfire Service, sourced on September 17th, 2018.

NORTHERN VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Even with fall officially upon us, the wildfire situation is still lingering across Northern Vancouver Island.

All told, 47 wildfires are currently burning north of Gold River.

“Given the number of fires and the size that some of them go to this summer, that’s not unusual for this time of the year,” Coastal Fire Centre information officer Natasha Broznitsky said.

All of the fires are considered under control, meaning they aren’t expected to spread beyond their current boundaries.

The focus now is to demobilize, as well as removing firefighting gear off the wildfires, and, through the creating an action plan, to rehabilitate areas impacted by wildfires.

The amount of rain in the region has also helped lower the fire behaviour in the region.

But as the temperature rises – it’s expected to inch past the 20 degree Celcius mark by mid-week – so does the possibility of smoke drifting back into the area.

And while there is no threat to public safety, the BC Wildfire Service reminds outdoor enthusiasts who venture near the wildfires to use caution.

“Ash pits can remain hot for a long time, trees can be unstable, so anyone who’s recreating outside, just be cautious if you are in the area of any wildfires,” Broznitsky said.

The Pinder Creek and Gold Valley Main fires near Zeballos are both considered under control and 100 percent contained.