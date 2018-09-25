COURTENAY, B.C. – A 29 year old male is dead following a Monday afternoon crash on the road to Mount Washington.

Emergency crews were called up Strathcona Parkway, the route to the alpine resort, at around 3:00 p.m., according to Comox Valley RCMP Constable Monika Terragni.

Terragni said the investigation is still in its early stages. However, it has been determined that the male was headed down from Mount Washington when his motorcycle went off the road and down a steep embankment.

The parkway was closed while investigators were on scene. The motorcycle involved will be mechanically inspected, according to Terragni.

The man’s name has not been released, but his family has been notified. The North Vancouver Island Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Anyone with further details is asked to contact the North Vancouver Island Traffic Services at (250) 286-5646 and cite file number 2018-471.

This is the second fatality of 2018 involving a motorcycle in the Comox Valley.