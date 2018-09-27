COURTENAY, B.C- A young woman has gone missing in the Comox Valley again.

According to a notice from the RCMP in the Valley, 19 year old Jenna Usipuik has not been seen since September 17th, 2018 in Courtenay.

She’s described as a white girl, standing five feet and six inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair, which is likely dyed blonde, and brown eyes.

Usipuik has been the subject of multiple missing-person reports, with the last occurring in January of 2018.

If anyone knows where she is or sees her, they are asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250 338 1321. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.