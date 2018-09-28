COURTENAY, B.C- Police are looking for witnesses after a man allegedly performed an indecent act in Courtenay this week.

According to a news release from the Comox Valley RCMP, two young girls were walking along Willemar Avenue on Wednesday when they noticed a man staring at them from inside his vehicle.

The local school district has confirmed the students were from Lake Trail Middle School.

One of the young girls reported that the man appeared to be masturbating while he was watching them.

Fortunately, the girls quickly moved away from the vehicle and the suspect drove away.

The man was described as Caucasian, in his late 20’s to early 30s, with brown short hair and tight curls. His hair had an orange tinge.

He had tanned skin, and did not have glasses or facial hair. He was wearing a poncho.

The vehicle was described as an older model gold coloured SUV, similar to a Jeep Liberty.

“We are looking for any witnesses who were in the area on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. and may have seen this man, or anyone who thinks they know this man associated to a gold SUV,” said Constable Monika Terragni, the spokesperson for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“This is a good time to talk to children in your care about their personal safety. These young girls did the right thing by moving away and reporting the incident to a trusted adult right away.”

Thought police made extensive patrols, the vehicle and the suspect have not yet been located. Police are actively investigating the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-13715.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit Crimestoppers online.