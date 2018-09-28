VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – BC Hydro released a new report with findings that our addiction to personal electronics has resulted in a 150% increase in electricity use from small electronics since 1990.

“Over the past decade, there has been a dramatic shift in how people use power in their homes. The popularity of small personal electronics – like smartphones, laptops and tablets – is driving this trend,” said Chris O’Riley, BC Hydro’s president and chief operating officer. He added that individually, personal devices don’t consume a lot of power but when taken together, household electricity use from various electronics increased from 7% to 17% since the early 1990s.

According to a release, the report also found more than three-quarters of British Columbians own a smartphone and spend an average of 4.7 hours a day on their device.

A recent survey by BC Hydro also showed how addicted British Columbians to their personal devices are:

Nearly a third of British Columbians aged 18-24 would give up heating on a cold day before giving up their smartphone.

Over a quarter of British Columbians would give up seeing their spouse/partner for a day instead of giving up their electronics for 24 hours.

Two thirds of British Columbians would rather give up coffee for two days than their smartphone for the same time frame.

Over a quarter of British Columbians aged 18-34 would rather give up their salary for a day than their smartphone for the same time frame.

BC Hydro is offering rebates and deals on select energy-efficient products to help residents reduce household electricity use. For more information, visit powersmart.ca.