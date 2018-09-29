VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – North Island College (NIC) has joined up with the Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (MISA) to help some of the region’s newest residents.

The two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to serve immigrants in their shared service area. This includes Campbell River, the Comox Valley, Port Hardy, Port McNeill and communities in the Mount Waddington district.

“In many ways, NIC and MISA have the same goals – we empower individuals to achieve their full potential across the region,” said Layne Marshal, president of MISA’s board of directors, in a release from NIC.

“This partnership will help build welcoming and sustainable communities across the region and provide individuals with opportunities to connect and settle successfully in their communities.”

MISA operates regional Immigrant Welcome Centres (IWC).

The two organizations already have a built-in partnership, with the IWC hiring on co-op students, NIC welcoming international students, and providing long-term settlement support to international graduates who decide to become permanent residents.