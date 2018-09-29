OTTAWA, ON – The federal NDP wants the housing crisis across Canada to be addressed.

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney spoke on the issue following the partie’s first opposition day of the fall sitting.

“The housing crisis in Canada requires urgent action now. The lack of adequate and affordable housing is a national disgrace,” she said.

“It’s unacceptable, in a country as wealthy as ours, that so many people are desperate for affordable housing. Funding coming in 2020 and beyond does nothing for the many people in our communities who need housing today.”

According to a release from Blaney’s team, measures announced by the Liberals do not address the urgency of the situation.

An NDP motion calls for the government to immediately bring forward 50% of the funding attached to the government’s housing strategy.

Blaney said that the province of BC and local municipalities are doing what their can to create solutions to the housing crisis, but help is needed from the federal government as well.

“Years of neglect on this file by Liberal and Conservative governments got us to where we are now,” she said.

“We know Canadians can’t afford to wait, and that’s why we will continue to push the Liberals to roll out funding now.”