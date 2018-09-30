VICTORIA, B.C. – As of Monday, October 1st, drivers will have to abide by the provincial government’s winter tire regulations.

Drivers will have to equip their vehicles with winter tires if they plan on traveling on certain BC highways.

These include highways in the North, in the Interior, on the South Coast (such as the Sea to Sky Highway) and on Vancouver Island, including the Malahat and highways 4, 14 and 28, according to a notice from the provincial government.

In British Columbia, regulations state that an appropriate winter tire is one with either the M+S or mountain/snowflake symbol and in good condition with a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Drivers without winter tires on the designated highways could receive a fine of $109.

Winter tire regulations will end on March 31st on many highways. However, the regulations have been extended to April 30th, 2019 on select mountain passes and rural highways, to account for early spring snowfall.

Also beginning Monday, commercial vehicle drivers are required to carry chains and must use them when mandatory chain-ups are in place. For more details on winter tires, visit shiftintowinter.ca.

A map of the highways designated for winter tire use can be found via this link.