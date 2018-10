A contributed photo of The Shot's season six People's Choice winner, Gitta May Nielsen.

KITCHENER, ON – Gitta May Nielsen traveled across the country, and is coming home a winner.

The Powell River singer was named the People’s Choice winner in season six of the Canadian reality competition show, The Shot.

Nielsen performed in Kitchener, Ontario during the grand finale on September 29th.

The crowd roared when her name was announced.

Grace Bakker was named the season’s Coaches’ Choice winner.

