Red Apple celebrated its grand opening in Port Hardy with a cake. Photo courtesy Red Apple Facebook page

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Red Apple has arrived in Port Hardy.

The chain – which sells clothing, home items and accessories, and groceries – celebrated its grand opening in the community with a ribbon cutting on Saturday.

A of 150 general merchandise stores, Red Apple serves Canadians under the Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop banners.

Mayor Hank Bood said the arrival of Red Apple is a sign of a healthy community.

“It’s important for the population of a small community to be able to shop at home,” Bood said. “It’s really important that we do get new stores, and it’s also a sign of well-being in Port Hardy that new stores are coming along.”

Bood describes the community’s retail industry as “spokes in a wheel.”

“The more spokes you have in that wheel, the better the riding up… is,” Bood said. “That’s something that goes for the service sector.”

The first 100 customers at the grand opening received a free $10 shopping card and free laundry basket, and had an opportunity to win a $250 gift card.