Members of the Port Hardy Fire Department. Photo courtesy Port Hardy Fire on Facebook.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Port Hardy’s fire department is looking to boost its numbers.

The station is hosting an open house on Saturday, October 13th for potential candidates. Anyone interested in joining the department can attend, ask questions and see what it’s like to work with the crew.

Firefighters at the department work in a paid-on-call method, and have been serving the North Island community since 1968.

With a volume of more than 175 calls per year, the department is the busiest on northern Vancouver Island.

The open house is scheduled to run from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

More details about recruitment at the department can be found at www.porthardyfire.ca/recruitment.

LOOKING FOR FURNITURE

The department is also in need of old furniture.

The pieces would be used for training and demonstrations. The department is looking for couches, beds, tables, dressers, etc.

“Furniture doesn’t need to look nice, but it must be in decent condition and be clean,” the department said in a post on their Facebook page.

Anyone able to donate furniture and household items can contact the department at (250) 230-4797.