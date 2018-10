37 year old Daniel "Eli" Gordey is pictured in a handout photo from police.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- The search for Daniel “Eli” Gordey has come to an end.

According to the RCMP, he was located deceased around 4:20 pm on Wednesday.

The death has been determined to be non-criminal in nature and the file is now with the BC Coroner’s Service.

He had been reported missing last Friday, after being in the Loveland Bay area west of Campbell River.

The Comox Valley Record has reported that Gordey’s body was found in the same area as his vehicle after a search.