POWELL RIVER, B.C- The police in Powell River want to speak with a man after a strange incident last Saturday.

According to the detachment, officers received a report of an incident that occurred near the 3700 block of Joyce Avenue. It was determined that an unknown man had approached a person riding a bicycle, offering a ride.

The man was described as being in his late 40’s, with scruffy brown hair and a grey beard. The van was described as a “hippy van”, brown and white in colour.

The man asked the bicyclist if he knew his son “Joshua” and asked whether they needed a ride, and was reported to have possibly followed the bicyclist for a number of blocks.

After this occurred, the cyclist went to a nearby friend’s house and called police.

“The Powell River RCMP advise the public to be cautious when having any interactions with strangers and to remain vigilant,” read the release.

“Do not accept rides or gifts from strangers, immediately go to a safe place, and immediately report the incident to police. Also speak to your children in regards to a safety plan if your children are faced with a similar incident.”

The Powell River detachment is asking for anyone with information to come forward, so they can identify the man. They’re also asking for the man to come forward, so he can explain his actions.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.