Dr. Diane Morrison is the new managing director of Marine Harvest Canada. Photo provided by Marine Harvest Canada.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Dr. Diane Morrison has been appointed as the new Managing Director for Marine Harvest Canada, replacing Vincent Erenst. She will begin her role immediately.

Erenst is leaving after being the managing director for the last 2 years.

According to a press release from the company, Morrison is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and has 25 years’ worth of experience in salmon production. Previously, she led Marine Harvest Canada’s Fish Health and Food Safety Department in Western Canada.

“I am very passionate about our business, the health of both wild and farm-raised fish, and about the great team we have at Marine Harvest Canada. I am excited to share my experience and build a sustainable future together for our local communities,” said Morrison in a press release.

Morrison is a Campbell River resident, and has worked and lived in the area for 25 years. She studied for her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Ontario Veterinary College, and has served on multiple research teams publishing on aquaculture and wild salmon in British Columbia. Morrison has also been an active participant in the Canadian Science Advisory Secretariat (CSAS) process managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.