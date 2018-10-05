COURTENAY, B.C- A young girl got sick after eating cannabis-infused gummy bears on Vancouver Island this week.

According to a news release from the detachment, officers launched a criminal investigation after the girl got sick on October 2nd.

“The child was reported to have been in the back seat of a vehicle when she discovered some discarded candies and then ate an unknown number of them,” read the news release.

“The child was air lifted to another hospital to receive further medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The parents acted quickly in seeking immediate medical treatment for their child and are cooperating with investigators.”

The parents of the girl had brought her to a local hospital after she showed signs of distress.

“This is a very unfortunate situation that brings to light the dangers of cannabis infused edibles specifically those that resemble candy,” said Constable Monika Terragni, spokesperson for the detachment.

“These are products that need to be treated with the same care and control that we treat our prescription drugs with”.

The news release included a reminder that cannabis is a drug that could be toxic to children. If anyone suspects a child has accidentally ingested a drug, they should call 911 immediately.