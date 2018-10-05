SAYWARD, B.C. – A man has plead guilty for offering illegal hunting guide services near Sayward.

On Oct. 1, James Norman Cuthbert entered a guilty plea for one count of guiding for game without licence, contrary to Section 48(1) of the BC Wildlife Act, for a matter dating back to Dec. 1, 2016.

Cuthbert received an $1150 fine and has been ordered to pay $10,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Fund (HCTF).

In the fall of 2016, the Conservation Officer Service received information suggesting a Sayward resident, who was not a licensed hunting guide in B.C., was offering hunting guide outfitter services.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, professional guide outfitters of B.C. must obtain expensive, exclusive rights to provide guided hunts within a restrictive territory.

They are required to be licensed, have insurance, demonstrate their experience by acting as an assistant guide and write an exam before they are permitted to guide in B.C.

“This ensures a quality experience for the hunter, a higher safety standard to protect the client and the public and strict adherence to the legislation which regulates this activity. Unlawful guiding compromises safety and cheats the community of important revenue,” noted the service.