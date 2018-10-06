The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in a BC Ferries-provided file photo.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Travellers walking onto the ferry this weekend should plan to arrive 45 minutes in advance of their sailing.

That’s according to BC Ferries’ Deborah Marshall. She said the Thanksgiving long weekend is the busiest holiday weekend of the year for foot traffic on BC Ferries.

Marshall added it also helps if you get a ride to the terminal, as parking lots can fill up quickly, especially at the larger departure points.

“Having somebody to drop you off at the terminal or taking public transit is a great way to get to the terminal if you’re travelling as a foot passenger,” she said.

Marshall added that normally, you could show up for a sailing about 15 minutes beforehand, if you’re travelling as a foot passenger.

She added that Monday is expected to be the busiest day during the long weekend.