Fire Prevention Week is on from October 7th to 13th, 2018. Photo courtesy the National Fire Protection Association.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – It’s Fire Prevention Week.

The initiative takes place annually and is a way to educate residents about the dangers of fire, and how to protect themselves, their family and neighbours from it.

The theme this year is “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere”.

The key points are described as follows:

Look for places where a fire could start. Take a look around your home, identify fire hazards and take care of them.

Listen for the sound of your smoke alarm.

Learn two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows outside are cleared of clutter and easy to open.

The campaign has been ongoing since 1922, and is lead by the National Fire Protection Association. It’s on until October 13th.

Contact your local fire department for further information about any demonstrations or events being held as part of the week.

More about the campaign can be found at www.nfpa.org.