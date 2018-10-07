The 2018 Tour de Rock team celebrating with the over $1-million cheque. Photo courtesy Cops for Cancer - Tour de Rock on Facebook.

VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Close to 30 communities and over 1,000 kilometres later, the 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock has come to a close.

The annual fundraising event brings in money to go towards cancer research and to help send children battling the disease to Camp Goodtimes, a place where they can just enjoy being a kid.

This year, $1,234,002.75 was raised, according to Cops for Cancer’s Facebook page.

The riders started their journey on the North Island, in Port Alice late last month, before wrapping things up in Victoria on Friday, October 5th.

For more on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock, visit www.tourderock.ca and www.facebook.com/CopsTourdeRock.