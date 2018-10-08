Amissa Funk said her co-op experience at Disney was a "resume game-changer". Photo courtesy of NIC.

COMOX VALLEY, B.C. – North Island College students have the chance to take part in a unique co-operative education experience.

The school is one of six post-secondary institutions that take part in Disney’s International Academic Exchange program.

It’s an excellent way for business, and tourism and hospitality students to learn in the field.

“I felt like I wanted to do something to get me interested in school again and I committed to it,” said Amissa Funk in a NIC-issued release.

Funk is a fourth-year student who took part in the program with Disney last summer.

While she was on her co-op, she earned a Certificate in Management from the University of California Riverside.

“Before participating in this co-op, I was wondering what kind of job I would want in the future,” said another NIC co-op student, Hiroki Asai, in the release.

“But after I experienced this co-op, I knew I wanted to work at Disney. Disney has attractions that are indescribable, but really, it’s about people. And for me, it was experience and connection.”

An informational session on the co-op program is set for October 19th at the school’s Comox Valley campus from 10 to 11 a.m.

More details on the program can also be found by contacting NIC’s employment services advisor at (250) 334-5076 or via email at studentemployment@nic.bc.ca.