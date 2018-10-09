POWELL RIVER, B.C. – The Powell River RCMP is looking for a man who tried to lure a youth into his vehicle.

According to Constable Ron Palmquist, the incident was reported to have happened on October 7th at around 11:46 a.m.

It occurred on Joyce Avenue, just above the walking bridge to the Powell River Recreation Complex.

Palmquist said an unknown male drove up beside the youth, and invited him into the car while saying, “if you get in the car, I’ll give you some candy”.

The youth ran away to the rec complex, and told the front desk staff what happened. Palmquist said the vehicle was spotted driving away westbound on Harvie Avenue.

The vehicle is described as:

• A silver older sedan

• Being a two-door vehicle

• Having no back seat

• Having a large chip of paint missing from the trunk

• Having a pill vial in a cup holder, with some loose change, a black wallet, and a cell phone

The suspicious male was described as:

• Around six feet tall

• Medium build

• Having a dark skin tone on his hands

• Wearing a black balaclava with eye, nose and mouth holes

• Having a deep voice

“The Powell River RCMP advise the public to be cautious when having any interactions with strangers and to remain vigilant, especially this time of year with Halloween just around the corner,” the RCMP said in a release.

Police are asking residents to not accept rides or gifts from strangers, immediately go to a safe place if approached by a stranger, and immediately report incidents like this to the local police.

Palmquist advised parents to talk to their children about safety protocols in a situation like this.

The Powell River RCMP is asking anyone with further details to contact them, or provide any dash cam footage that may be available to help in the investigation.

Tips can also be passed along to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).