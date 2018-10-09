Applewood Ford celebrated its grand opening in Port Hardy earlier this month. Photo courtesy Port Hardy Applewood Ford Facebook page.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Applewood Ford is up and running in Port Hardy.

The auto dealership at 7150 Market St. held a grand opening celebration on Oct. 3 that included cake and refreshments, a welcome from Kwakiutl First Nation and speeches from dignitaries including Port Hardy Mayor Hank Bood.

The dealership switched to Applewood from Dave Landon Motors Ltd., a long-running business that Bood said has a rich history in the community.

To Bood’s recollection, Dave Landon Motors Ltd. opened in 1970, which he said was in the “very, very early days of Port Hardy when the Utah Copper Mine, it was called at that time, was opening up.”

The mayor said switching to Applewood Ford has brought a new energy to the dealership.

“I think their employee count has increased by quite a bit, too,” Bood said.

“It’s good to see that kind of development happen in Port Hardy. It means that we’re growing and feeling healthy and feeling confident.”