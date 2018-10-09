Actor Jason Momoa is pictured in a photo posted to his Instagram page on October 9th, 2018. Image sourced from @prideofgypsies

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C- Aquaman is possibly visiting the Salmon Capital of the World.

According to listener tips and a post made to social media, Jason Momoa paid a visit to Campbell River in recent days.

The actor, famed for his roles in Game of Thrones and DC’s superhero movies, posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday that appears to be in the Painter’s Lodge, a fishing lodge in the city’s north end.

In the post, Momoa is praising his stunt double, and expressed a desire to see stunts included in the Oscars.

Staff at the lodge declined to comment, and Joan Miller with the Vancouver Island North Film Commission said she was unable to comment at this time.

The MyCampbellRiverNow.com newsroom has reached out to Momoa’s production company for comment.