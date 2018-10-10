PRINCE GEORGE, B.C- A pipeline explosion near Prince George is impacting natural gas users across British Columbia.

The rupture was around 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George along an Enbridge natural gas line, which the gas utility said feeds into the provincial system.

In the aftermath of the incident, the company is expected reduced energy flow, and a potential loss of service for close to 700,000 customers.

“Although FortisBC’s system is not damaged, we are working hard to continue to provide the energy flow to your homes and businesses,” read a statement from the company.

“We are monitoring the situation and will provide updates.”

The explosion took place around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, sparking a massive fireball that could be seen for miles.

A small evacuation zone is still in place around the explosion site, and investigators are looking in to what happened.