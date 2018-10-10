VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – General voting day in the 2018 municipal elections is Saturday, October 20th.

However, for those who cannot get out to vote on that date, advance voting opportunities are available.

The following is a list of advance polling stations and dates on the North Island:

COURTENAY: Available at Courtenay City Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th and Wednesday, October 17th.

COMOX: Available at the Community Centre’s multi-purpose hall from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th and Wednesday, October 17th.

Available at Comox Council Chambers from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 13th and Monday, October 15th.

CUMBERLAND: Available at Cumberland Council Chambers from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th and Saturday, October 13th.

Special voting will also be open to qualified electors who are patients or residents of the Cumberland Lodge at the time of voting on Wednesday, October 17th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Lodge (2696 Windermere Avenue).

COMOX VALLEY REGIONAL DISTRICT: Available in the CVRD Boardroom in Courtenay from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th and Wednesday, October 17th.

Additional advance voting opportunities will be available on Thursday, October 11th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Denman Island Seniors’ Centre, and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the New Horizons Centre on Hornby Island.

CITY OF CAMPBELL RIVER: Advance polling stations are open Wednesday, October 10th and Wednesday, October 17th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre.

STRATHCONA REGIONAL DISTRICT: Advance voting is available on Wednesday, October 10th and Thursday, October 18th at the regional district offices from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A special voting opportunity is on Thursday, October 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Campbell River Hospital. Only those qualified electors who are admitted as patients at the hospital are eligible to vote during this special voting opportunity.

TAHSIS: Advance voting is available on Wednesday, October 10th and Friday, October 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the village office council chambers.

ZEBALLOS (acclamation): Advance voting can be done from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th at the village office on Maquinna Avenue.

Advance voting is also available October 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the village office.

PORT ALICE: Available at the Village of Port Alice Municipal Office from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th.

Additional advance voting days are October 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the village office.

PORT MCNEILL: Available at the Port McNeill Town Office from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th.

Additional advance voting days are October 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the town office.

PORT HARDY: Available at the Municipal Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10th.

Advance voting is also available on Friday, October 19th between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. at the Municipal Hall.

Voters will be able to make their picks for School Trustees at their respective advance and general voting day polling stations.